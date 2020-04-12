Rain & severe storms possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to impact the area through evening. Thankfully, there hasn’t been any severe weather so far however, we can’t let our guard down yet. This afternoon and evening there could be a few storms that may fire up as a cold front moves into the area, severe thunderstorms will remain possible with a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 PM for LaFayette, Coahoma, Quitman, and Panola counties in north Mississippi until 8 PM. There is a Flash Flood Watch in place in north Mississippi where 2-4 " of rain will be possible. A Wind Advisory is also active through 7 am with southeast winds up to 40 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 90% early. Low: 45. Winds southeast 10-20 mph.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 56. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
THIS WEEK: Although sunshine and dry conditions will return tomorrow, it will feel much cooler behind the front. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday, which is about 15 degrees below average. Low temperatures will range from the mid 30s to lower 40s on Monday night. Temperatures will be in the 30s area-wide on Tuesday night. High temperatures will finally be back in the 60s on Thursday & Friday.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible both days. Highs will be in the lower 70s and cooler in the upper 50s Sunday.
