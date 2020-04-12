Rain & severe storms possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to impact the area through evening. Thankfully, there hasn’t been any severe weather so far however, we can’t let our guard down yet. This afternoon and evening there could be a few storms that may fire up as a cold front moves into the area, severe thunderstorms will remain possible with a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 PM for LaFayette, Coahoma, Quitman, and Panola counties in north Mississippi until 8 PM. There is a Flash Flood Watch in place in north Mississippi where 2-4 " of rain will be possible. A Wind Advisory is also active through 7 am with southeast winds up to 40 mph.