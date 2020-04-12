Severe thunderstorms expected in the Mid-South today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms are impacting some areas this morning and there will be a high chance for rain through this evening. As a cold front moves into the area, severe thunderstorms will be possible with a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail. The primary threat will be this afternoon through late tonight. There is a Flash Flood Watch in place at 12 pm in north Mississippi where 2-4 " of rain will be possible. There will also be a Wind Advisory from 1 pm to 7 am with southeast winds up to 40 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s today. Low temperatures will drop into mid 40s as clouds gradually clear overnight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. High: 68. Winds will be southeast 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 90% early. Low: 45. Winds southeast 10-20 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Although sunshine and dry conditions will return tomorrow, it will feel much cooler behind the front. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday, which is about 15 degrees below average. Low temperatures will range from the mid 30s to lower 40s on Monday night. Temperatures will be in the 30s area wide on Tuesday night. High temperatures will finally be back in the 60s on Thursday and will increase to the lower 70s over the weekend. Currently, next week looks mostly dry with only a few showers possible on Saturday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
