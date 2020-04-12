Severe thunderstorms expected in the Mid-South today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms are impacting some areas this morning and there will be a high chance for rain through this evening. As a cold front moves into the area, severe thunderstorms will be possible with a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail. The primary threat will be this afternoon through late tonight. There is a Flash Flood Watch in place at 12 pm in north Mississippi where 2-4 " of rain will be possible. There will also be a Wind Advisory from 1 pm to 7 am with southeast winds up to 40 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s today. Low temperatures will drop into mid 40s as clouds gradually clear overnight.