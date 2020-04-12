30,000 without power across Miss. from Easter storms

Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands off Mississippians are without power as deadly storms moved across the state, Sunday.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reports 30,000 people without electricity.
The majority of the meters affected are in the central and southern part of the state.
Electric power associations, serving across Mississippi, are reporting more than 24,000 electric meters without service.
Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi says that emergency crews are in the areas assisting local crews in assessing damage and restoring power in a safe and timely manner.
Local management ask that members practice social-distancing as lineworkers work in the affected areas.
Entergy is reporting 2,857 outages. The majority of those outages in Holmes and Madison counties.
Southern Pine Electric is reporting around 2,000 outages.
Mississippi Power is reporting nearly 2,900 outages statewide.
Dixie Electric reports more than 3,200 customers are without power in Jones, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Wayne and Marion counties.
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association is reporting nearly 1,800 outages in its service area, with most around Columbia.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed at least six people were killed in the first round of storms.
Three people were killed in Jefferson Davis County, two were killed in Lawrence County and one was killed in Walthall County.
