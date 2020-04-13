A calm but much cooler pattern that could be frosty for many

THIS WEEK: Clouds will be in place across much of the Mid-South by early morning and remain through the day. A stray shower is possible but rain chances are slim. Clouds will decrease tomorrow night, winds will diminish, and temperatures will fall into the 30s allowing the possibility of frost to develop in much the area. A FREEZE WATCH will be in effect Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for much of West Tennessee with a FROST ADVISORY in effect for the rest of the Mid-South . Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs near 60 and overnight lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.