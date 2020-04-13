Chilly to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will be dry with clouds giving way to some sun, but high temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50s behind the cold front. The rest of the day will be breezy with wind up to 20 mph. Clouds will build back into the area this evening.
TONIGHT: Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s tonight. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance for a stray shower. High temperatures will only reach the low 50s, which is about 15 degrees below average. Temperatures will be in the 30s area-wide on Tuesday night and frost will be possible. You will need to bring in potted plants and cover your crops or garden. Highs will get close to 60 on Wednesday and well into the 60s on Thursday and Friday. The rest of the week looks dry.
WEEKEND: Highs will increase to the lower 70s over the weekend. A few showers are possible on Saturday and especially Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
