Chilly to start the week

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance for a stray shower. High temperatures will only reach the low 50s, which is about 15 degrees below average. Temperatures will be in the 30s area-wide on Tuesday night and frost will be possible. You will need to bring in potted plants and cover your crops or garden. Highs will get close to 60 on Wednesday and well into the 60s on Thursday and Friday. The rest of the week looks dry.