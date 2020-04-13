1,269 coronavirus cases, 26 deaths confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health officials have confirmed 1,269 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths as of Monday -- an increase of 53 cases since Sunday.
No new deaths have been reported since last Thursday.
According to the health department, the victims’ ages range from 27 to 91 with the average being 64.
In Shelby County, 62 percent of the fatalities are male and 71 percent are African American.
Fifty-four percent of the county’s fatalities contracted the virus from a close contact, and 81 percent had underlying cardiac conditions.
Below is a map of positive cases by zip code across Shelby County:
There are several long-term care facilities in Shelby County with confirmed outbreaks. Five residents and two staff members at The Village at Germantown tested positive; there are two confirmed cases at Parkway Rehabilitation Center of Memphis; and eight people have tested positive at Carriage Court in east Memphis. Two residents there have died.
Across Tennessee, more than 5,300 coronavirus cases and 101 deaths have been reported. The Tennessee Department of Health has also confirmed 567 hospitalizations and 1,504 recoveries.
Nearly 70,600 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Tennessee.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases include:
- Crittenden -- 101
- Cross -- 7
- Lee -- 2
- Mississippi -- 7
- Phillips -- 4
- Poinsett -- 7
- St. Francis -- 34
- Alcorn -- 7
- Benton -- 5
- Coahoma -- 38; 1 death
- DeSoto -- 178; 2 deaths
- Lafayette -- 30; 1 death
- Marshall -- 34; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 23; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 12
- Tate -- 24
- Tippah -- 44; 6 deaths
- Tunica -- 21; 1 death
- Crockett -- 0
- Dyer -- 19
- Fayette -- 32
- Hardeman -- 7
- Haywood -- 13; 1 death
- Lauderdale -- 8
- McNairy -- 9
- Tipton -- 49
