COVID-19 concerns create trouble for storm cleanup efforts in Mississippi

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The city of Clarksdale is one of several communities in Mississippi picking up the pieces Monday from that powerful system of storms on Easter Sunday.
There is widespread damage around Clarksdale from winds of more than 80 miles per hour. There are also 11 confirmed deaths and multiple injuries reported throughout the state.
“It’s just unbelievable,” Shirlaurence Fair said.
The backyard of Shirlaurence Fair’s home is unrecognizable after the metal roof of the hotel next door was thrown on top of part of her house.
“I heard like a train coming,” Fair said. “It felt like a train. And I said, hey must be the patio furniture hitting against the door.”
Only on Monday morning, when Fair discovered she had a much bigger problem than just patio furniture, did she realize how close she was to being injured Sunday night.
“I was in this room. Right here!” She said.
Downed trees and scattered debris can be found across Clarksdale. Fair’s home is one of 47 with extensive damage according to Clarksdale’s Mayor Chuck Espy.
“It’s a blessing that if something like this type of devastation happens in your community that there are not fatalities,” Chuck Espy, Mayor of Clarksdale said.
For Fair, she had finished her Easter meal moments before the storm line hit. She says her faith is strengthened after she survived Sunday unharmed.
“I was spared,” Fair said. “It could have been way worse. But I’m just thankful.”
Shirlaurence Fair says she’s had an incredibly difficult time getting someone to help clean up the damage to her home and backyard because people here are concerned about the coronavirus. Moving into the recovery phase has been difficult for Fair.
With a global pandemic shutting down non-essential businesses, she’s had trouble getting help cleaning up this massive debris.
“It’s going to take time and a process, we tried to get people to come out and clear out the debris already and they’re not coming because everyone is strapped,” Fair said.
“There’s a lot of devastation,” Espy said. “It’s like a double whammy. You know, the coronavirus and now this.”
Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy was leading a team of residents cleaning up the widespread damage Monday.
“We’re resilient,” Espy said. “There’s a lot of people you see in the community that’s pitching in and helping out.”
Mayor Espy says the COVID-19 pandemic is making recovery extremely difficult. He says even while cleaning up, people still need to practice social distancing and think about how to slow the spread of the virus.
“What we’re doing is making sure we have the appropriate teams making all of the assessments and making sure that people are still in compliance with social distancing and trying to make sure that we adhere to the governor’s order and the orders that I’ve set forth in the city,” Espy said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.