Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired former Old Dominion women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schaefer as the Bulldogs’ head coach. McCray-Penson was 53-40 the past three years at Old Dominion, her first head coaching job following nine seasons as a South Carolina assistant under Dawn Staley. The Lady Monarchs posted consecutive 20-win seasons under McCray-Penson. That includes going 24-6 overall and 14-4 last season in Conference USA, which selected her coach of the year. Schaefer left this week to become coach at Texas.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Award-winning sports writer and executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch William H. “Bill” Millsaps Jr. has died. Nancy Millsaps said her husband died died Friday night at his home. He was 77. Millsaps worked at the Times-Dispatch from 1966-2005 as a sports writer, sports columnist and sports editor. He later was named managing editor and then vice president and executive editor. He won the Red Smith Award, presented by The Associated Press Sports Editors, in 2011 for his contributions to sports journalism.