Hutchinson: No indication Arkansas has reached peak spread yet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/WMC) - Governor Asa Hutchinson says there’s no indication Arkansas has reached the peak spread yet during the COVID-19 crisis.
Hutchinson joined Arkansas Department of Health director Dr. Nate Smith for an update Monday as the state’s cases now exceed 1,400.
As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, there over 1,410 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas with 376 recoveries and 30 deaths. More than 20,000 people have been tested.
Smith said Monday 55 inmates and five staff members have tested positive at the Federal Correctional Institute in Forrest City. A CDC team is responding to the facility to help mitigate the outbreak.
Looking ahead to summer, Hutchinson said any organization planning to hold a summer camp may need to look at alternative dates if Arkansas is still in a state of emergency.
Hutchinson has started a post-peak, seven-person board of medical advisers to give guidance on how to avoid another spike as the state attempts to reopen the economy.
