Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BACKUP HOSPITALS
Backup coronavirus hospital in Memphis worries residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The inclusion of a Memphis, Tennessee, shopping center on a list of potential locations for makeshift coronavirus hospitals has some neighborhood residents concerned. Those who live in the Nutbush area note that it is predominantly black and low-income — and that it is the only site on the list located in the middle of a residential neighborhood. City officials say the site is being considered because it could accommodate hundreds of beds. But they say only mildly ill patients would be treated there and that if their conditions worsened, they would be transferred to other hospitals.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least six people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Sunday night. The National Weather Service said large parts of the South remain at risk of severe weather. Much of the region was under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight and around 750,000 people were without power in a 10-state swatch. The weather service advised thunderstorms would shift across the southeast and mid-Atlantic states Monday, bringing potential tornadoes, wind and hail.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIVES LOST-A POLICE MENTOR
Lives Lost: Milwaukee police leader ensured racial equality
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lenard “Lenny” Wells had wide influence in his decades in law enforcement. He mentored generations of officers and community activists who went on to become police leaders and lawmakers. He helped ensure African Americans had equal access to promotions in the desegregated Milwaukee Police Department. Wells died March 21 at age 69 of complications from the coronavirus. He dedicated his life to racial equality and fairness, both within the Police Department and the larger community. A retired colleague described him as “a very versatile leader in Wisconsin.” In retirement, he was teaching criminal justice at the University of Memphis in Tennessee.
ARCHIVES OF APPALACHIA-VIRUS
Appalachia project asks people to document COVID-19 life
Leaders of an East Tennessee State University project are asking local residents to document their experiences of living through the coronavirus pandemic. The university says the submissions will be housed at the school's Center for Appalachian Studies and Services, which includes the Archives of Appalachia. Archives director Jeremy Smith says people are invited to share diaries, writings, photographs, videos, social media posts, business correspondences and other items about living through COVID-19 times. Files can be submitted online via email or they can be mailed to the Archives of Appalachia.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee reports new cases of coronavirus but no new deaths
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has reported 194 new cases of the coronavirus but no new deaths. The state has a total of 5,308 cases, up from 5,114 on Saturday, with 101 deaths. There have been 1,504 people who recovered. The Tennessee Department of Health says more than 70,000 people have been tested. Davidson County and Shelby County have been the hardest hit in Tennessee, with each recording more than 1,000 cases.
SEVERE WEATHER
Easter tornado threat poses safety dilemma during pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The threat of strong tornadoes on Easter is posing a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Forecasters say an outbreak of severe thunderstorms with powerful twisters is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley. More than 4.5 million people live in the area where dangerous weather is most likely, including Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi. While churches generally aren't holding indoor services, some plan drive-in worship in vehicles, which aren't safe during tornadoes. Some communities have waffled on whether to open storm shelters because of the virus threat.