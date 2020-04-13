MEMA releases initial damage report, confirms 11 dead in Easter storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is responding to the severe weather that hit the state on April 12.
There are 11 confirmed deaths and multiple injuries throughout the state due the severe weather.
Counties Reporting Fatalities:
- Carroll – One death
- Jefferson Davis – Four deaths
- Jones – Two deaths
- Lawrence – Two deaths
- Panola – One death
- Walthall – One death
There are currently more than 72,000 residents without power in the state.
Eighteen counties so far have submitted damage reports to MEMA.
- Bolivar – 40 homes, 20 apartments, 20 roads debris, 20 roads damaged. 30 persons displaced.
- Carroll – 2 homes, 7 roads closed due to debris
- Chickasaw – 4 roads closed due to debris.
- Clarke – 5 homes destroyed, 5 homes major damage, 5 with minor damage, 7 mobile homes damaged
- Grenada – 15 homes, 1 apartment, 100 roads closed due to debris
- Humphreys – 1 home damaged, power poles down, 3 people displaced
- Jasper – 8 homes destroyed, 6 homes major damaged, 6 homes minor damaged, 5 homes affected, 3 mobile homes destroyed, 40 displaced
- Jefferson Davis - 100 homes, 40 roads closed debris, 40 roads closed damage, 75-80 displaced, multiple power lines down
- Jones – damage to structures
- Lafayette –5 homes damaged
- Montgomery –10 homes, 2 roads closed due to debris
- Newton – 2 homes, 11 roads closed due to debris. 2 persons displaced.
- Noxubee – 5 homes, 5 roads closed due to debris and 5 roads closed due to damage.
- Rankin – 1 home damaged, 2 roads closed due to damage, 2 people displaced
- Smith – 10 homes, 2 apartments, 5 roads closed due to debris, 5 roads closed due to damage.
- Sharkey – 1 home damaged. Approx. 250 customers without power. Power and phones outage to Courthouse and Sheriff Dept. Calls routed to dispatcher’s office.
- Tate – 3 homes damaged, 7 roads closed due to flooding/debris, 1 road closed due to damage. 1 road washed out
- Yazoo – 8 homes damaged, 1 road closed due to debris, 2 people displaced
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with local county EMA directors to assess the need for long-term sheltering. The statewide shelter-in-place remains in effect.
