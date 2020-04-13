Mid-South business headlines: Memphis, Shelby County organizations working to help small local businesses financially

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on businesses while in the Bluff City and surrounding areas organizations are working to help keep small business owners from going under.
Board members of the Downtown Memphis Commission are set to grant its first eight forgivable loans Monday.
Greg Akers editor and chief of the Memphis Business Journal says the program is offering loans from $5,000 to $7,500 to small businesses downtown that are being heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Economic Development Growth Engine of Memphis and Shelby County (EDGE) is also planning to assist businesses in vulnerable neighborhoods with NEED loans.
"Their offering up to $10,000. This is in certain areas of town that the Census tracks are deemed basically low income and this is money that will help those businesses, help them pay the bills, said Akers. “Essentially try to reduce the amount of the job loss that the coronavirus is having on these businesses.”
The EDGE board is expected to vote Wednesday.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also announced the creation of the two new micro-loans for small businesses that match certain criteria.
“So basically all these organizations are kind of joining forces to help kinda bridge the gap as they say between all the other efforts that are coming federally, statewide and from all kinds of sources like that,” said Akers.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.