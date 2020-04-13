‘Put your fears behind, come forward': Investigation remains open for 6-year-old shooting victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Neighbors of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed over the weekend when someone shot at his house say it looks like violent crime in Memphis is skyrocketing. But Memphis police figures show a different story.
“They shot a sweet innocent little boy who just turned 6 March 31," said the neighbor of 6-year-old Aison Golden.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, lives next door where Aison was shot and killed on Saturday just before 5 in the afternoon. Her grandson frequently played with the 6-year-old on Par Avenue in the Frayser area.
She says Aison and his two brothers were getting ready to go to a birthday party when one or two men came walking down the street started shooting at several houses including hers. You can see bullet holes in the houses as well as windows shot out in the cars in the driveways.
“People are scared to talk because of so much crime here in Memphis," she said. "People are terrified to say anything.”
There’s no doubt violent crime is a problem in Memphis. And the murder rate is up slightly, according to figures sent to WMC from Memphis Police.
There were 46 murders at this time last year -- 52 murders so far this year.
Despite safer-at-home orders because of the coronavirus, domestic violence reports have not increased.
In March 2019 the domestic violence bureau handled 1,219 cases. In March this year 1,214 cases five fewer.
This woman points out there is still a 6-year-old who is dead and she believes someone knows something.
“Put your fears behind, come forward," she said.
The neighbor of the 6-year-old boy believes the suspect, who has not been caught, was shooting at the wrong house. Aison’s mother set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
