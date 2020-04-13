5 residents, 2 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Germantown nursing home

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Another nursing home in Shelby County has confirmed a coronavirus outbreak among residents.
According to a news release from The Village at Germantown, five residents and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Four residents have been hospitalized and another is in isolation under observation and is asymptomatic. Both employees are off the job and in quarantine inside their homes.
Officials said the residents that tested positive reside the Skilled Nursing Unit. Some have been in and out of other healthcare facilities recently.
Administrators closed the Germantown facility to visitors and are screening employees daily as they arrive for work. All dining outlets are also closed and meals have been delivered to residences.
The Village said administrators have discussed details of this outbreak with Tennessee and Shelby County health officials who said the on-site staff has responded appropriately.
This would be the third nursing home to have a coronavirus outbreak in Shelby County, according to the health department.
