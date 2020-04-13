Shelby County health officials investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks in senior care facilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department confirmed Monday they are investigating three outbreaks of COVID-19 at senior living facilities.
Monday morning, The Village at Germantown confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak within its skilled nursing unit affecting five residents and two staff members. Four of the residents are hospitalized.
The Shelby County Health Department reported that the case count has grown at Parkway Health and Rehab Center. In the outbreak there, the department says there are seven cases total, including five residents and two staff.
At Carriage Court of Memphis, SCHD officials said three people have now died. Seven residents and one staff member were infected in that outbreak.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t experience more in the near future,” said Alisa Haushalter, Director of the Shelby County Health Department.
Haushalter said those likely won’t be the only long term care facilities that get the virus within their walls. A team of health department investigators responds once cases in a vulnerable population are confirmed.
“You would approach those vulnerable populations with a strike team, with significantly more emphasis on infection control, and policies that need to be put in place,” she said.
With an eye toward those most at risk, the Memphis Fire Department is launching a pilot program this week with firefighters heading out into the community to do large-scale COVID-19 testing. The first stop will be a high rise on Beale. If all goes well, the program will be expanded.
“We will be making contact with residents Thursday, setting up appointments with residents Friday to be tested,” said MFD Director Gina Sweat. “I am confident this pilot will go well, and we will be able to expand this and reach more people in the community that don’t have access to testing currently.”
City officials said Monday within the Memphis Police Department, 21 officers and 6 civilian employees have tested positive for the virus.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has reported 15 cases. The Memphis Fire Department has 19 cases, two of which were in its recruit class at the training center.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Monday the former headquarters of The Commercial Appeal at 495 Union Avenue will serve as the area’s primary makeshift hospital.
A storefront at the Gateway Shopping Center on Jackson Avenue was previously announced by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee as an additional medical facility. Strickland said the state has appointed UT Memphis officials to run the location on Jackson Avenue.
“The reason the CA will be primary is because it’s closer to the medical center,” Strickland said.
Work is ongoing on the facility along Jackson Avenue, officials said. Contractors were spotted Monday going into and out of the former CA building on Union. Strickland told reporters build-out for the medical facilities would take two to three weeks.
