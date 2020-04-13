Storm damage leads to multiple road closures in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - After severe weather ripped through the Mid-South, multiple roads in DeSoto County are closed for repairs.
The Desoto County Sheriff announced seven road closures Monday morning.
- Bright Road, east of Jaybird Road closed due to power line down
- Highway 305 at Ingrams Mill closed due to water over the road
- Highway 305 at Honey Suckle Way closed due to tree blocking road
- Fogg Road between W. Oak Grove and Driftwood Lane closed due to power line down
- McCracken Road between Vinson Road and Slocum Road - tree on roadway
- Westbound lane of Brantley Road east of Highway 61 closed due to water on the road
- Benvorlichs Head and High Road South Closed due to power line down
Across Mississippi, strong storms ripped through the state over Easter weekend. Several are dead and countless buildings are damaged.
Mississippi’s death toll rose to 11 early Monday, the state’s emergency management agency tweeted, promising details later in the morning.
