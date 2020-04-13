Storms, strong winds knock out power to 125,000 Arkansans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 125,000 people were without power Monday morning after strong storms packing fierce winds rolled across Arkansas.
Entergy Arkansas reported at 5:40 a.m. that 125,396 customers were without power. Many of those were in Jefferson (23,672), Hot Spring (11,918) and Arkansas (9,954) Counties.
Winds knocked out power to the following Entergy customers in Region 8:
- 691 Randolph County
- 668 Mississippi County
- 138 Baxter County
- 65 Lawrence County
- 47 Independence County
- 28 Poinsett County
- 19 Craighead County
- 7 Sharp County
- 4 Izard County
- 2 Cross County
Craighead County Electric Cooperative Corporation reported one outage affecting 8 customers at the Craighead/Greene County Line.
Clay County Electric Cooperative Corp. reported “a major outage" across its service area, but did not provide specific numbers.
