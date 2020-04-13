Strong storms strike Helena-West Helena, Arkansas over Easter weekend

Storm damage in Downtown Helena-West Helena, Arkansas (Source: Mayor Kevin Smith, Helena-West Helena, Arkansas)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 13, 2020 at 6:56 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 6:59 AM

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Multiple buildings were damaged and emergency communication was down after severe storms moved through Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

Centennial Baptist Church on the corner of York Street and Columbia was completely damaged by the storms. Bricks are crumbled and you can see right through to the back of the church.

Mayor Kevin Smith with Helena-West Helena said there are power lines down, main roads are blocked and it’s difficult to get to hospitals.

Emergency communication is also down and people are trapped in their homes. Downtown buildings are completely torn down and bricks are scattered across the roads.

Smith said emergency responders are doing all they can to get emergency communication back up as soon as possible.

The severe storms ripped the southern states apart Easter weekend. At least six people in south Mississippi were killed; strong wind damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana.

