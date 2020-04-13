Tree falls on home, kills woman during storms in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities in Panola County found a woman dead after storms ripped through Mississippi.
Sheriff Phelps with Panola County said a tree fell on her mobile home overnight. The mobile home community is located on Ramseys Circle off Highway 51.
The woman’s age and identity has not been confirmed at this time.
Across Mississippi, at least 11 deaths have been confirmed by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
Tate County has reported three homes damaged, seven roads closed due to flooding/debris, one road closed due to damage and another road washed out.
Lafayette County has five homes with damage.
