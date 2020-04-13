WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses tornado outbreak, COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves discussed the state’s battle with COVID-19 as well as deadly Easter Sunday tornadoes.
The storms killed 11 people in Mississippi. Sunday night, Reeves declared a State of Emergency following the storms.
He said the number of injuries from the storms will soon go up.
The Red Cross is sheltering families with nowhere to go, while others move into hotels.
Reeves said the state’s first responders are ready to go wherever they are needed to help.
“This storm was as bad or worse than anything we’ve seen in a decade,” Reeves said. He said winds reached 200 miles per hour in some areas.
Reeves said the plan for schools will be discussed Tuesday, while the shelter-in-place is in effect for another week.
He said he wants to open things up as quickly as they responsibly can.
“We are very close to the top of the curve,” he said. He’s urging people to stay safe as the state reaches their expected peak.
