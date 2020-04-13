Why there were no tornadoes in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -There were 67 reports of tornadoes on Easter Sunday. Thankfully none of those touchdown in the Mid-South. We did see a good bit of wind damage reports especially in north Mississippi. However, you may be wondering how we dodged a tornado outbreak when the potential was there.
The reason is the first round of rain that started on Easter Eve night. It was a huge help in stabilizing the atmosphere some. It was even better that the rain continued for a good chunk of the day on Easter.
In north Mississippi there were more breaks in the rain allowing the atmosphere to rebound and temperatures to climb. A warm front also lifted north which helped to provide the warmer more unstable air across southern sections of Louisiana and Mississippi where the atmosphere was more unstable and tornadoes were able to form.
Time was also on our side. By the time the second band of rain and storms came through we had already had a lot of rain and the sun had already set. In areas in north Mississippi and south and east, they still had not picked up as much rain and temperatures were still warm so there was plenty of warm, muggy air available for an area of low pressure and cold front to interact with.
Even though we still had all of that going for us, the system was still strong enough to cause gusty wind, lots of rain and hail in some areas.
Our hearts go out to our neighbors to the south and east where lives were lost.
This is the time of year where we can’t let our guard down. We are in the height of tornado season in the Mid-South and it’s a good time to have a severe weather plan in place.
