Win a special prize by reserving your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets by Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets to win the St. Jude Dream Home are available right now. Just call (800) 224-6681 or visit dreamhome.org.
Time is running out for you to be eligible to win a special prize -- the ultimate Memphis experience, including a weekend getaway at the Peabody Hotel, Memphis Tigers basketball season tickets and a $1,000 Visa gift card.
For a chance to win that prize, you must reserve your ticket by Friday, April 17. The tickets are $100.
Southern Serenity Homes is building the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home in Kensington Manor in Lakeland. The home is about 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms, four baths, vaulted ceilings throughout, an outdoor living area and kitchen and an expansive laundry room with a dog wash. It has an estimated value of $475,000.
This year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is June 28.
We know times are tough, and we hope there’s comfort in knowing your support of St. Jude is an investment in saving lives.
Remember, families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, housing, travel, even food. But it takes support from people like you.
