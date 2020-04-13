Windy and feeling much cooler today

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow with a chance for a stray shower. High temperatures will only reach the lower to mid-50s, which is about 15 degrees below average. Temperatures will be in the 30s area-wide on Tuesday night and frost will be possible. You will need to bring in potted plants and cover your crops or garden. High temperatures will finally be back in the 60s on Thursday and will increase to the lower 70s over the weekend. Currently, this week looks mostly dry with only a few showers possible on Saturday and Sunday.