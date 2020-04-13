Windy and feeling much cooler today

A high wind warning and wind advisory are in effect through 7 a.m. Wind gusts this morning will be northeast at 40-60 mph. The rest of the day will be breezy with wind up to 20 mph. We will be dry with more sunshine, but high temperatures will only reach the mid-50s behind the cold front. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight. Clouds will build back into the area this evening.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 56. Winds will be northwest 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 41. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow with a chance for a stray shower. High temperatures will only reach the lower to mid-50s, which is about 15 degrees below average. Temperatures will be in the 30s area-wide on Tuesday night and frost will be possible. You will need to bring in potted plants and cover your crops or garden. High temperatures will finally be back in the 60s on Thursday and will increase to the lower 70s over the weekend. Currently, this week looks mostly dry with only a few showers possible on Saturday and Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.