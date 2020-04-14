2 arrests made after police chase in Memphis overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two arrests have been made after an officer was driven off the road overnight in Memphis.
An officer was on patrol going eastbound on Knight Arnold approaching Perkins. Police said a gray Ford Fusion approach the squad car at a high rate of speed, then swerved into the officer’s lane. The driver then swerved back into the right lane, almost striking the squad car.
The driver of the Ford then started driving westbound on Cromwell, where it drove into oncoming traffic, directly toward another officer, causing him to swerve the squad car off the road.
Officers continued to chase the Ford until two suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle, according to the police report. Both suspects jumped from the vehicle near Tchulahoma Road and Arnold Road.
Deangelo Watkins, 26, and Averion Finely, 18, were taken into custody shortly after they jumped from the car.
Watkins has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile and theft of property $2,500-$10,000.
Finely has been charged with evading arrest and theft of property $2,500-$10,000.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.