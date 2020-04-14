Blog: Night-time tornadoes are most frequent in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Here in the Mid-South tornadoes occur all year around but tornadoes are most prevalent, right now, in the spring time. Currently, we are in the peak of tornado season with this month, April leading the way in producing the most tornadoes. April doesn’t only produce the most twisters but also the deadliest and the most intense tornadoes. There is a slight reduction in the number of tornadoes in May but it takes the second spot for tornado frequency.