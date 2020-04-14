Chilly today, frost possible tonight

After a nice stretch of warmer weather, temperatures have taken a nosedive. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning and will only climb into the lower 50s this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy today with a chance for a stray shower before 1 pm. It will be cold tonight with overnight lows in the lower to mid-30s. A Freeze Watch and Frost Advisory are in place overnight because of the potential for frost.