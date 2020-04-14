Chilly today, frost possible tonight

After a nice stretch of warmer weather, temperatures have taken a nosedive. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning and will only climb into the lower 50s this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy today with a chance for a stray shower before 1 pm. It will be cold tonight with overnight lows in the lower to mid-30s. A Freeze Watch and Frost Advisory are in place overnight because of the potential for frost.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 52. Winds will be northeast 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 37. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will finally hit 60 degrees tomorrow and we will have more sunshine. It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. There will be more clouds in the afternoon Friday, but we will still see high temperatures in the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: Showers will be possible Saturday morning and afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy Sunday, but most of the area will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s over the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.