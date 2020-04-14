Christ Community to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Frayser, Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christ Community Health Services is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the Frayser Raleigh and Hickory Hill communities at the end of this week.
The organization is expanding its testing so it’s more accessible to individuals in the North Memphis area who may be presenting symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
If you would like to be tested, text ‘test2020′ to 91999 or call Christ Community Health Services at 901-842-3160 to make an appointment.
Locations include:
- Christ Community Hickory Hill | 5366 Mendenhall Mall | 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Friday, April 17
- Christ Community Health Services Frayser | 969 Frayser Boulevard | 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. | Saturday, April 18
