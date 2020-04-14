A cold night ahead!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more clouds through the afternoon with a stray shower possible. It will remain breezy and chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds with some clearing. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Frost is likely. Winds will be light. You will need to bring in potted plants and cover your crops or garden.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will get close to 60 on Wednesday and in the mid to upper 60s on Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 40s. The rest of the week looks dry.
WEEKEND: Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers are possible either day with a mostly cloudy sky.
