30 deaths, 1,351 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health authorities have confirmed 1,351 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths across Shelby County.
Monday, 1,331 coronavirus cases and 28 deaths were confirmed by the Tennessee Department of Health. That total has increased by 20 cases and two deaths in one day.
Fifty-four percent of the county’s fatalities contracted the virus from a close contact, and 81% had underlying cardiac conditions.
Speaking at the task force meeting Monday, Memphis Fire Department Director Gina Sweat said there are currently 21 positive cases within the police department, 19 cases within the fire department and 15 cases within the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
The health department is monitoring outbreaks at several long-term care facilities in Shelby County. As of Monday, there are seven confirmed cases each at The Village at Germantown and Parkway Rehabilitation Center of Memphis; and eight people have tested positive at Carriage Court in east Memphis. Three people there have died.
Below is a map of positive cases by zip code across Shelby County:
More than 76,100 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Tennessee.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases include:
- Crittenden -- 115
- Cross -- 7
- Lee -- 2
- Mississippi -- 7
- Phillips -- 4
- Poinsett -- 7
- St. Francis -- 34
- Alcorn -- 7
- Benton -- 5
- Coahoma -- 38; 1 death
- DeSoto -- 178; 2 deaths
- Lafayette -- 30; 1 death
- Marshall -- 34; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 23; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 12
- Tate -- 24
- Tippah -- 44; 6 deaths
- Tunica -- 21; 1 death
- Crockett -- 0
- Dyer -- 22
- Fayette -- 36
- Hardeman -- 7
- Haywood -- 12; 1 death
- Lauderdale -- 9
- McNairy -- 9
- Tipton -- 50
