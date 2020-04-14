FBI warns of potential increase of online child exploitation during COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With schools out for the remainder of the year due to COVID-19, the Federal Bureau of Investigations is worried about a potential increase in cases of child sexual exploitation.
Connor Hagan, public affairs officer for the FBI field office in Little Rock said online sexual exploitation comes in many forms.
He said victims could be coerced into sending a sexually explicit photo or videos of themselves and the offender could then threaten to release the videos to family or friends if they do not get more of those photos.
Then, there are those who make casual contact and gain the trust of the victim.
“They gradually introduce sexual conversation into the chat and it increases in egregiousness over time,” Hagan said.
He said a situation like that could develop into an online relationship with an exchange of illicit images and could develop into a situation where a physical meeting could take place.
During this time with the nation dealing with COVID-19, kids are spending more time at home and possibly online, which Hagan said opens up opportunities for offenders to victimize children.
There are some things that parents can do to makes sure to keep their children safe.
“Easiest steps to take is to discuss internet safety with your kids,” Hagan said. “Review approved games and apps before they are downloaded by your children. Check your kids' profiles and what they put online and who they are talking to.”
April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month and KidSPOT in Jonesboro is marking the month with Five Days of Action from April 13-17.
The theme this year is “Know. See. Respond."
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, events this year have changed to a digital education campaign.
The plan is to educate the community on how to know, see, and respond to child sex abuse.
KidSPOT Early Intervention Day Treatment Coordinator Brandon Calhoun said one of the things you can do is talk to children about sexual abuse and exploitation.
“I’ve posted different plans for different age groups on our website about how to talk to your children about child sexual abuse and also different plans you can implement in your home so it is just trying to make a plan for eventual things that might happen,” Calhoun said.
Both Calhoun and Hagan say the best thing is for sexual abuse and exploitation is to be reported.
Hagan said it is not a crime for a child to send illicit pictures of themselves if they are coerced to do so.
The best place to report that is to your local law enforcement officer or you can call an FBI Field office.
The number to the Little Rock field office for those in Arkansas is 501-221-9100. For people who live in southeast Missouri, you can call the St. Louis field office at 314-589-2500.
Those wanting to learn more about the Five Days of Action campaign can visit KidSPOT’s Facebook page.
