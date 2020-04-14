FIRST LOOK: 120-bed EMS surge center set up at Mid-South Fairgrounds to ease strain on ambulance system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An extensive amount of work is going into making sure that Memphis-area hospitals have adequate capacity in the coming weeks to handle a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.
The same amount of preparation is also extending to emergency medical services, ensuring they too do not become overwhelmed.
The Pipkin Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds has now been converted to a 120-bed EMS Surge Center. It’s been constructed in case emergency departments at area hospitals get backed up with suspected COVID-19 patients, leaving paramedics with nowhere to take them.
WMC Action News 5 got an exclusive tour of the facility Tuesday.
“We want to have the ambulances available to respond to 911 calls when they are needed,” said Angie Sullivan, Deputy Chief of EMS at the Memphis Fire Department. “It’s taken us two weeks to get to this point, and we still have more supplies coming in.”
The facility is designed to come online if hospitals and alternative care sites cannot accept patients in an hour’s time. It has rows of beds and even an area where intensive care can be performed if a patient quickly deteriorates, though the sickest are not intended to come there.
Patients will be moved once the hospital space is available. The building will be staffed with a medical provider, nurses, paramedics, logistical staff, and administrative staff.
“I hope we never see the first patient here. I hope the hospitals are able to absorb. I hope we have no surge at all. But if we do, we need to make sure that we are ready for them,” said Sullivan.
Officials said there are a number of different reasons why a hospital could become overwhelmed. The most obvious is the number of patients becomes too much to handle. But staff shortages could also lead to issues inside hospitals if more healthcare workers fall ill, and there is nobody to replace them.
“This facility is one way we can help lessen the surge on EMS and lessen the surge on the emergency room themselves,” said Heather Fortner, Regional Hospital Coordinator with the Shelby County Health Department.
Fortner said the department does annual surge drills with hospitals to prepare for situations just like the one we’re facing with COVID-19.
The joint city-county COVID-19 task force indicates modeling predicts the area’s four hospital systems will be stretched in late May to early June, and they could be at their breaking point.
The old Commercial Appeal headquarters at 495 Union is being built out as a 400-bed COVID-19 hospital. The Gateway Shopping Center on Jackson Avenue will be built out as needed, based on patient numbers, officials said.
“We have room to absorb the surge, the question is do we have enough room for these low acuity patients. Will we ever reach actual capacity at the hospitals,” said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis. “If we do as the forecast says, we will either come very close to or trip and fall over into an excess capacity situation. Then we need to have a place to put those low acuity patients.”
Low acuity patients are those who still need hospital care but require fewer resources and attention from nursing staff. Patients in intensive care or on ventilators would be considered high acuity patients and would be taken care of inside area hospitals within existing or expanded ICUs.
Officials on the task force said Tuesday it is possible that none of the excess care facilities will see a patient walk through their doors. But that is a best-case scenario and is not a guarantee.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.