Gov. Bill Lee tours storm damage in east Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee visited the Chattanooga area Tuesday to survey damage caused by a deadly EF-3 tornado on Easter Sunday.
Authorities have confirmed three deaths in the state as a result of the tornado with several other fatalities reported in neighboring states.
“This has been a devastating strike,” said Lee. “It has turned people’s lives upside down.”
Lee said the state and federal government are supporting residents affected by the storm.
Crews from TEMA and FEMA are assessing damage Tuesday, and Lee expects to ask for a presidential disaster declaration by Wednesday.
