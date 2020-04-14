Gov. Reeves to announce decision on Miss. schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Misssissippi Governor Tate Reeves will announce the next step for schools in Mississippi.
Schools are tentatively closed through April 17 in the state. No decision has been made beyond that date, but Reeves said he will announce the decision at a press briefing Tuesday.
He’s also going to discuss the latest efforts to combat COVID-19 as well as deadly Easter Sunday storms that ripped through the state.
The press briefing will take place at 2:30 p.m. Check back to watch live.
