Governor vs. Presidential power: Who decides when a state’s economy is ready to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Entertainment districts like Overton Square look like ghost towns because of directives from mayors and the governor to shelter in place.
But President Donald Trump is pushing to get the country back open. And he says he has the power to do it -- experts say not so fast.
“When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is in total and that is the way it’s gotta be. It’s total, it’s total and that’s always gonna be. It’s total. The governors know that.”
President Donald Trump made those comments at a news briefing on Monday saying he has total authority to decide to lift restrictions governors have ordered to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
“He does not have the power to do that under the constitution and governors have been pointing that out all day," said WMC Political Analyst Michael Nelson.
Nelson says it is clear in the constitution the president has no legal authority to reject local or state shelter in place orders. Most U.S. governors like Tennessee’s, Mississippi’s and Arkansas’ and many mayors like in Shelby County and surrounding cities issued there own shelter in place orders.
Trump never issued a national shelter in place order.
Nelson, who has written books on presidential powers, says he has never seen anything like a president saying he has total authority as president.
“Not even in wartime has a president claimed to have total authority over what governors do in their state’s and describe governor’s who think differently proceed on their own course of action are somehow committing muting," he said.
Nelson does say that President Trump could urge the governors to open up their state’s.
”You have to wonder how a Bill Lee or Tate Reeves in Mississippi would respond when they’re Republicans too and a lot of their constituents are Republicans and might say you’re right, do what the president says," said Nelson.
In what appears to be an about-face, President Trump is now saying he will now ask governors to submit plans on how and when they might start opening up their states. He added the governors will be running their own states.
