Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash near his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the 36-year-old Jackson was killed Sunday night when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital. The crash remains under investigation. Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. He was part of Seattle’s Super Bowl championship team in 2014 as Russell Wilson’s backup. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll posted a Twitter message calling Jackson “a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk.”
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley will enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent, leaving school after a breakout season in which he was an honorable mention All-America selection by The Associated Press. Southeastern Conference coaches voted the 6-foot-3 sophomore Player of the Year after he wasn't picked for any preseason all-conference teams. Quickley averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game last season with double-figure efforts in his final 20 contests. The AP’s first team All-SEC selection also grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game while leading the Wildcats to the league's regular season championship.