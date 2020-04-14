Hospitals make plan to help children affected by COVID-19 cope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While thousands of health care professionals in Memphis are focusing on patients’ medical needs, right now, hospitals are figuring out a plan to get staff in to focus solely on patients’ emotional needs during this pandemic.
Every day certified child life specialists walk the halls of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Child life specialists come in to take care of pediatric patients’ emotional needs.
“Our focus is really aimed at promoting coping,” Director of Child Life at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Jessica Liles said.
Coping could include everything from in-depth conversations to normal childhood things like arts and crafts. During this pandemic, even if a child is not in a hospital bed sick with the virus thousands are being affected.
“Children exist everywhere. So, even if an adult is in the hospital chances are they have children and grandchildren,” Liles said.
Now, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is putting a plan in place to reach those young family members of COVID-19 patients.
Liles said the plan for child life resources at Methodist Hospital is not set in stone, but it could include advising non-pediatrics staff members about how to help children cope.
“If they do come to the hospital and they aren’t able to see their loved one, just explaining to them why that’s simple for them to understand,” Liles said.
And at the very most, the plan could include moving Le Bonheur child life specialists to the non-pediatric hospitals, which other cities have decided to do.
“There have been experiences in the past where we could go to adult hospitals and help families,” Liles said.
Liles said while there are hard conversations to have with children affected by COVID-19, at the end of the day, what they’re looking for is normalcy.
“We’re able to bring a little bit of light, laughter and fun and just a little bit of normalcy,” Liles said.
Baptist said certified child life specialists are employed at the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children’s Hospital. Right now, there is no plan to deploy them to adult hospitals.
