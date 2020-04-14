Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas abortion ban challenged; prison virus cases spike
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' only surgical abortion clinic has asked a judge to block a state order preventing the clinic from performing the procedure during the coronavirus pandemic except to protect the life or health of the mother. Little Rock Family Planning Services filed the motion Monday, days after the state sent a cease-and-desist letter to the facility. State health officials have accused the clinic of violating a directive requiring health providers to reschedule surgeries that can be safely postponed. In its filing, the clinic’s attorneys said many women seeking abortions may travel several hundred miles away to undergo the procedure elsewhere.
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least six people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Sunday night. The National Weather Service said large parts of the South remain at risk of severe weather. Much of the region was under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight and around 750,000 people were without power in a 10-state swatch. The weather service advised thunderstorms would shift across the southeast and mid-Atlantic states Monday, bringing potential tornadoes, wind and hail.
Dying alone: Coronavirus keeps family from loved ones at end
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Don Pijanowski was not surrounded by loved ones when he died. Instead, the 87-year-old father of four died in a New York hospital with a nurse who stood near him and passed on his sons’ final message. The new coronavirus is so contagious that health care facilities aren’t letting spouses, sons and daughters gather around the dying for fear of spreading the infection. So family and friends are bidding tortuous goodbyes as best they can, often with the help of hospital workers. In Alabama, nurse Shelby Roberts held a cellphone encased in a plastic bag as a host of relatives sang “Amazing Grace” and prayed for a woman dying of the virus.
Backup coronavirus hospital in Memphis worries residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The inclusion of a Memphis, Tennessee, shopping center on a list of potential locations for makeshift coronavirus hospitals has some neighborhood residents concerned. Those who live in the Nutbush area note that it is predominantly black and low-income — and that it is the only site on the list located in the middle of a residential neighborhood. City officials say the site is being considered because it could accommodate hundreds of beds. But they say only mildly ill patients would be treated there and that if their conditions worsened, they would be transferred to other hospitals.
Traffic drop from stay-at-home orders imperils road funding
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State highway departments across the U.S. are starting to feel the financial pinch from a dramatic decline in driving caused by coronavirus precautions. Fewer vehicles on the roads means fewer gallons of gas purchased, which means less tax revenue for repairs and new projects. State transportation officials are asking Congress for an immediate $50 billion to avoid major cuts to highway programs over the next year and a half. They also want Congress to approve a long-term plan that doubles the amount of regular funding going to state transportation agencies.
Idled planes due to coronavirus now parked in Blytheville
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A northeast Arkansas aviation company is providing space to park planes that have been idled due to a global slowdown in commercial air traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Aviation Repair Technologies at the Arkansas Aeroplex in Blytheville currently has 77 parked aircraft and has space for 30 more. Formerly an Air Force base and only a 90-minute flight from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Delta turned to Aviation Repair Technologies as an additional storage place for their aircraft after the lack of demand with current travel restrictions forced the company to cut their service in April by 90%.