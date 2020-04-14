Mid-South parents, school leaders honor class of 2020 as COVID-19 pandemic persists

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools has about 5,800 seniors. School is closed until further notice during one of the biggest times of their young lives.
Parents and school leaders across the Mid-south and in various school districts are finding other ways to make the students feel special.
Such in the Shelton family’s Cordova home. They have decorated their home in burgundy streamers and a large picture of their soon to be Evangelical Christian School graduate.
The celebration is now happening at home instead of at school like they originally planned.
Gray Shelton like so many other students hasn’t been in school since mid-March. He says he misses his friends and playing soccer.
" I was really looking forward to my senior year playing soccer and hopefully winning another championship like we did last year," said Shelton.
Shelton is anxiously waiting to learn what will happen with his graduation ceremony from ECS.
“I mean I’m hoping to have some sort of graduation,” said Shelton who plans to attend the University of Memphis and study accounting.
Under the current Centers for Disease Control guidelines, large crowds are prohibited.
Shelby County school leaders say they are waiting for guidance from the state before making any final decisions. However, SCS is moving forward with recognizing the Class of 2020 online.
They will reveal different valedictorians and salutatorians each day on their Facebook page.
Central High School salutatorian Jackson Danley isn’t so upset about the possibility of missing graduation, but it’s another right of passage that he’s disappointed about.
“Prom for us was supposed to be this weekend so I’m pretty bummed about that,” said Danley. “My mom said we could order fancy food and I won’t be able to go on my fancy dinner date.”
Prom is postponed and in all likelihood canceled.
In the midst of a pandemic, Danley says graduation doesn’t make much sense either and has hopes school leaders will move it to the Fall. However, Danley says even if that doesn’t happen, that’s OK too.
“I mean this is strange times everything is strange right about now, but in 30 years we’ll look back and say we were the class that was different we didn’t have to wear a cap and gown,” said Danley.
Danley plans to attend the Colorado School of the Mines and study chemical engineering.
He says he hopes to stay in the dorms and attend class in person, but says he’s prepared in case his new school requires online learning due to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.