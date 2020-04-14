Officials looking at how to safely reopen Shelby County, Memphis economy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s only been a few weeks, but it feels like a lifetime since businesses shut down because of COVID-19.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state can’t go on like this much longer.
“It’s clear that our economy cannot stay shut down for months on end,” Lee said.
The governor is putting together a team to figure out how to get Tennesseans back to work safely as soon as May.
“Between now and then we’ll create industry-specific guidance so that businesses can be fully prepared to operate safely and to protect their employees and their customers,” said Lee.
But as COVID-19 continues to spread and with some models suggesting the peak won’t come until late May or early June, Lee says the state must ensure hospitals don’t become overwhelmed or short on supplies.
“There are a number of things that have to be in place,” said Lee. “We believe they will be in place.”
City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer, Doug McGowen, says local leaders have already started thinking about how to re-open the economy.
“We are looking at the data. We are looking at what triggers would give us the ability to begin to re-open,” said McGowen.
But he says it won’t happen overnight.
“It will be a progressive open of critical functions, expanding more businesses into the essential category and/or with some additional restrictions,” said McGowen. “So, you should look for that coming out, but it won’t be a light switch and everything just suddenly gets turned back on.”
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says he believes there needs to be a specific plan for Shelby County.
The governor says he has and will continue to get input from health experts as he pushes to get the state re-opened.
