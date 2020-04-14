Police arrest suspect in string of car dealership burglaries.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made in the string of auto dealership burglaries at the end of March.
On April 9, a Shelby County judge issued an arrest warrant for Deablo Wilson, 18.
Wilson was arrested under suspicion of burglary and theft of property $60,000 to $250,000.
On March 31, investigators tracked one of the stolen vehicles to a residence on Decatur Street. There, investigators observed Wilson exit the residence and enter the stolen vehicle in an attempt to leave the complex.
When an office initiated a traffic stop, police say Wilson intentionally rammed the squad car with the stolen vehicle and then attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into custody, and his cellphone was recovered from the vehicle.
On April 1, detectives obtained a search warrant for Wilson’s phone, which was then turned over for a forensic examination. The following day, analysis revealed that the phone’s GPS coordinates placed Wilson at one of the dealerships during the time of the burglary.
The phone also contained pictures of one of the stolen cars that were taken at the Decatur Street apartment complex after the time of the burglary.
The total value of the vehicles was estimated by the complainant to be $129,695.
