SCSO using cameras to solve crimes during health crisis

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of Flock cameras across Shelby County are helping Shelby County Sheriffs Office to solve crimes amid the COVID-19 health crisis.
Using plate-reading technology, officers are able to track down suspects and minimize the amount of contact made with people in the community.
In a statement sent to WMC Tuesday SCSO Lt. David Ballard wrote:
“Having recently installed these cameras, they are already proving to be a force multiplier during COVID-19 as they are solving crimes, making arrests, and closing cases every day by being able to recover evidence from them no matter where they are located, whether it’s in their offices, cars, or across the county.”
Ballard says recently, SCSO was able to catch two suspects in a Memphis car-jacking case with minimal contact. Officers are still working to recover the stolen vehicles and other wanted suspects.
So far, SCSO has reported 15 cases of COVID-19 -- 14 of those cases are employees. The department is working with healthcare officials to take the necessary measures to reduce spreading the virus.
