Second MATA employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities have announced another MATA employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to MATA officials, a bus operator has tested positive for the virus. The employee’s last day at work was April 3, MATA was notified of the positive result April 11. Other MATA employees were notified April 13.
MATA said they have completed their disinfecting and cleaning procedures related to this case. MATA noted the employee was given proper PPE.
The first MATA employee tested positive for coronavirus was employed with the custodial department at the Administration Building.
That employee was asymptomatic and remains in quarantine at home, according to MATA.
MATA said the first employee infected last worked March 30 at the MATA Administration Complex. This employee did not work directly with the public.
Details surrounding the second MATA employee infected with the coronavirus are limited at this time. Check back for updates on this investigation.
