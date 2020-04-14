Shelby County Mayor says commission to bring forward $2 million COVID-19 response package

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said Tuesday that county government is readying plans for spending an extra $2 million on response to the virus.
“This is a time when livelihoods have been sacrificed when tuition and mortgage payments have been missed,” Harris said, “This is a time when thousands more are in poverty, and when food insecurity has grown.”
Harris said the county’s Division of Community Services is hard at work trying to offer assistance to residents whose lives have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (If you need help, you can find a link to their site with the list of services offered here.)
The mayor also pointed to Wednesday, when Shelby County Commissioners could give initial approval to a $2 million COVID-19 spending package to purchase medical supplies, beef up contact tracing staff in the county health department, and provide half a million dollars to set up a county COVID-19 assistance fund for social services.
“Many people are facing a situation they have never faced before. They have not been without food, have not been without the ability to pay their regular bills,” said Dorcas Young Griffin, Director, Shelby County Division of Community Services.
The city-county COVID-19 task force also has their eyes on a potential surge of ill patients that could overwhelm hospitals in the area. Officials say modeling indicates that it will happen in late May or early June.
The old home of the Commercial Appeal on Union Avenue will be the primary treatment site with 400 beds and a staffing plan in the works.
“That building would house low acuity COVID-19, positive patients,” said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer of the City of Memphis, “They would first get there by being screened in an emergency department, and then they would be placed in that setting based on their needs.”
The second hospital facility under development is the Gateway Shopping Center on Jackson Avenue, but officials said the state has scaled back the projection for the numbers of beds needed. The build-out at Gateway would be dependent on patient numbers.
City and county officials have also constructed a 120-bed EMS surge center inside the Pipkin Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds. That facility would be activated if emergency departments and alternative care sites cannot receive patients in an hour’s time from emergency medical personnel. It is designed to keep the area’s ambulance system functioning for normal emergency calls that are not virus related.
Officials said Tuesday in a best-case scenario it’s possible alternative care facilities would see no patients. But they must be prepared for whatever comes.
