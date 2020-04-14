St. Francis doctor explains proper use and disposal of protective gloves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have suggested that people wear gloves while in essential businesses like grocery stores but are the gloves being used and disposed of properly?
Gloves can help as a barrier between you and what you touch. At least that’s the goal.
But Health experts like Dr. Dale Criner with St. Francis Hospital Bartlett says they can give people a false sense of protection.
“You see a lot of people out there wearing these latex gloves,” said Criner. “It kind of defeats the purpose most of the time.”
Dr. Criner explains that when you touch your gloves on say, a shopping cart, the gloves will be contaminated with whatever is on the cart.
“Anytime you touch anything else with those same gloves on, you’re just spreading the germs of whatever was on that shopping cart or whatever it may be,” said Criner.
He says people end up touching their face with the gloves.
“People tend to touch their face a lot even without knowing it, without realizing they’re doing it,” he said.
Dr. Criner recommends using gloves one time.
“They’re really intended to be used single-use,” he said. "You go in, you have contact with somebody, you take them off and you dispose of them properly. When I say properly I mean in the trash. We’re seeing them in parking lots, all over the place. These things are terrible for the environment
Dr. Criner says the best thing you can do is practice good hand hygiene.
“Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer rather than continually trying to change gloves on and off,” said Criner.
