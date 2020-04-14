St. Jude patient tests positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a hospital spokesperson.
A St. Jude spokesperson says the patient likely caught the virus in the Mid-South community and is now quarantined at home. The patient’s time on the St. Jude campus was short and as of now, no additional patients or employees were exposed.
The children’s hospital says they have also identified multiple COVID-19 cases among there employees and are taking the necessary precautions to ensure their employees’ and patients’ safety.
A St. Jude spokesperson wrote in part:
“This is not surprising as testing has increased and COVID-19 is peaking in the Mid-South. The employees work in both patient care and non-patient care positions. St. Jude is working closely with health authorities who are handling proper notifications.”
