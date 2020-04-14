Tennessee State Parks extend park closures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a statement on Tuesday, April 14th, the Tennessee State Parks announced they would be extending their park closures until further notice.
“We are grateful for the cooperation and understanding of Tennesseans during this difficult period,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We are extending closure of the parks in the interest of safety for everyone.”
The initial closing occurred after Tennessee State Parks say they saw staggering increases in visitor traffic, including out of state visitors, as the weather began to get warmer. The current closing was initially scheduled to expire on April 14th in compliance with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s previous safer-at-home order.
Officials are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will notify the public when parks will reopen.
“We want to make sure that when we do reopen, visitors and our park staff can feel confident in their safety,” Bryson said. “With health and safety at the forefront, we look forward to getting people back into the outdoors – beyond their backyards and neighborhoods – to experience the natural wonders our state has to offer.”
