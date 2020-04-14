Tigers quarterback staying ready during coronavirus break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No spring practice, fall football is in question. University of Memphis quarterback Brady White said he can’t let it stop his preparation.
White, who got a medical redshirt for the sixth year of eligibility at Memphis, is set to break quarterback record at the U of M.
The senior who led Memphis to a 12-2 season and to the Cotton Bowl, said despite the halt to all sports by the Coronavirus he’ll be ready - if and when the time comes. So will his team.
White said, “It’s a definite adjustment. I still get my workout in mentally... We (also) have zoom meetings, but I miss actually going to the facility."
White is staying in Memphis during this downtime. He said his family in California is alright during this time.
