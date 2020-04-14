Widespread frost likely for many in the Mid-South overnight

THIS WEEK: A clear night with cold air and a calm wind will allow frost to develop across much of the Mid-South overnight primarily in West Tennessee but patchy frost is possible in the rest of the area as well. A full day of sunshine and southerly winds will allow a warming trend to begin tomorrow and continue into the rest of the week. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s along with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s.