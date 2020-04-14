Widespread frost likely for many in the Mid-South overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: Calm Low: 35
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: SW 5-10 High: 60
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: SW 5 Low: 40
THIS WEEK: A clear night with cold air and a calm wind will allow frost to develop across much of the Mid-South overnight primarily in West Tennessee but patchy frost is possible in the rest of the area as well. A full day of sunshine and southerly winds will allow a warming trend to begin tomorrow and continue into the rest of the week. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s along with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers early in the day and again late night. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s with lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with highs again in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
