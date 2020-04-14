19-year-old charged in Ripley double murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Ripley man has been arrested and charged in a weekend double murder.
On Saturday, April 11, Ripley Police Department responded to a shooting on Lockard Street and discovered two victims -- Dietrich Rogers, 41, and Joshua Yancy, 30.
Special agents with the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation and investigators with both the Ripley and Dyersburg Police Departments developed information that Juwun Lake, 19, was the individual responsible.
Lake was taken into custody Tuesday, April 14 by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail, without bond, and is currently awaiting his first court appearance.
