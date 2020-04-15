City leaders urge Memphians to get tested after outbreaks confirmed at 7 senior living facilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, members of the city/county COVID-19 task force upped the call for the members of the public with symptoms to get tested. That comes as the Shelby County Health Department announced the virus has spread to seven senior living facilities in the county.
"If you have not been tested, and you have symptoms please get tested," said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Strickland issued a plea Wednesday for the public to take advantage of expanded and free COVID-19 testing. Strickland said the Tiger Lane testing site is underutilized and could test more people every day.
Friday and Saturday testing will be added in Hickory Hill and Frayser through Christ Community.
MPD Director Mike Rallings said the department has 22 officers and six civilian employees who are COVID-19 positive, with 86 people quarantined. MPD is also enforcing the city’s Safer at Home order and has arrested three people on violations, Rallings said.
“We are doing well despite the challenges we face everyday during this epidemic,” said Rallings. “We are conducting high visibility patrols at hospitals, testing sites, grocery stores, essential businesses and our parks.”
The Shelby County Health Department announced Wednesday COVID-19 outbreaks have been confirmed at four additional senior living facilities in the county, bringing the total number with outbreaks to seven.
The additional facilities include Christian Care Center of Memphis, Heritage at Irene Woods, Kings Daughters and Sons Home, and Delta Specialty Hospital.
“At the current time we have 34 residents divided amongst those facilities who have tested positive and nine staff members who have tested positive ,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “And we have had three deaths associated with one facility specifically.”
The deaths were tied to an outbreak at Carriage Court of Memphis, the first facility the department was called in to investigate.
The health department says a strike team goes out once multiple cases are recorded in a senior living facility.
If you have a loved one in any nursing or assisted living home, health department officials said it’s very important right now that you stay connected with your loved one and the staff there to monitor their condition. All facilities should have protocols in place like reduced visitation and staff temperature and symptom checks to limit risks for residents.
